Shiv Sena distributes Diwali sweets among poor

Nashik: The Shiv Sena unit in the city distributed Diwali sweets and other material among poor in various parts of the city.

These sweets and other material were distributed through the concept by deputy metropolitan chief Digambar Mogre.

As per its principle 80% social work and 20% politics, the Shiv Sena distributed various food items, clothes and sweaters to little children.

Bapu Sonawane, Prashant Buva, Ninand Barke, Sachin Patil, Yogesh Kavale, Rajesh Kadam, Raju Mhaske and Taushib Shaikh were present.