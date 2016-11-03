Only two days left for voter registration

Nashik: The period of only two days is left to register names for graduate constituency. The election department has received 26,320 forms from the district so far. Out of these, 26,162 forms have been found valid.

Following the directives by Supreme Court, administration has to register voters fresh for graduate and teacher constituencies.

Accordingly, names of voters are being registered fresh for Nashik graduate constituency. The drive has been started from October 1, but graduates are neglecting it. Administration is in difficulty with this.

9,683 voters were registered in the district from October 1 to 20. Thereafter, 19,557 voters registered their names by October 27. Only 26,000 voters have registered their names in the district so far.

The central Election Commission showed its disappointment over this.

The election branch had conducted the special drive on October 22 and 23 thereafter, but had received lukewarm response.

Now, only two days are left for voter registration. The registration of voters could not take place in last three days due to Diwali holidays.

Out of the total 26,320 forms received with the election department, 26,162 forms have been found valid, whereas 47 forms have been found invalid.

The data entry work of 7648 forms has been completed. As only two days are left for the voter registration, more and more voters should register their names, urged the election branch.