Contaminated water supply: Health of citizens in danger

New Nashik/Indiranagar: The residents in Ambad police station area, Rane Nagar, Sambhaji stadium area, Ashwin Nagar, Pathardi Phata, Lekha Nagar, State Bank colony and Rajiv Nagar, Chetana Nagar and Kala Nagar area in Indira Nagar area are receiving contaminated water supply. As there is no change in situation despite frequent complaints, water supply department is playing with health of the citizens, alleged the local citizens.

Meanwhile, Pandav Nagari residential area in Indiranagar is receiving low pressure water supply. Planningless administration by the water supply department is responsible for this, alleged the citizens here. Women warned of agitation if water supply is not regularised.

