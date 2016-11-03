Digital technology complements Yog :By Shruti Advani

Deolali Camp: With the onset of Diwali this season, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Deolali, became the first Yoga class to use digital technology to promote the idea of yog guru, Ramdev Baba.

The yoga class that started a month back in Sansari village, started the use of projector, wherein the ideas directly reach the audience which is of about 60-70 people on 30th October, 2016.

The Samiti started ‘Health Conscious Yoga’ free of cost 6 years back from Sindhi Panchayat Hall, Deolali and now has expanded to Sansari village.

The project of digitizing entire project was initiated by Sudesh Amesur (Deolali-Nashik Road in-charge). Amesur says, “The idea was entirely for the benefit of people.

A picture speaks louder than words and pictures are always appealing and it shall make things more effective.

It is also at the same time good to see so many people getting aware and conscious about their health and opting for yoga as a method.”

The place in Sansari village, where the Yoga class takes place everyday from 6 am to 7:15 am was donated by former MP Rajabhau Godse.

The projector was by Birmani (Shivananda Electronics).

Madhukar Aware (Tehsil in-charge, Niphad) was also in great support of this initiation and was present during the event.

The teachers who teach yoga to the masses of Deolali and help the localites understand the value of health include Yoga teacher Sunita Singh, Chagan Agarwal, Prabhakar Anna Pawar, Jyoti Dalwani, Rajendra Falley and Amar Jain.