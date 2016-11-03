Winners felicitated at FA

NASHIK; An assembly was held in the Pre-Primary section of Fravashi Academy to felicitate the prize winners of the competition held outside the school premises.

They are: Arohi Shinde from Nursery who secured 1st position under the age group of 4 in roller skating competition organised by District Roller Skating Organisation; Neil Talwar from LKG. He secured a gold medal in roller skating competition and Siya Wavre from LKG secured 1st position for best costume in Kids Fashion Fiesta, organised by Party Hub.

The Supervisor of the section Neha Meghrajani felicitated the children and appreciated them for their achievements..