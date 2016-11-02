Laxmipoojan held with religious fervour

Nashik The Laxmipoojan was performed at every household yesterday with religious fervour and zeal.

Nashikities were making preparations to welcome Goddess Laxmi since morning. Earthen lights were lighted in the evening. People wore new clothes to mark the auspicious occasion of Laxmipoojan.

Idol of Goddess Laxmi, gold and silver jewelleries and new books were worshipped in a traditional way.

Businessmen and shopkeepers also performed Laxmipoojan in their firms and shops. Crackers on large scale were burst in the evening to celebrate the Diwali festival.

Market areas witnessed a good turnover yesterday. Preparations were made since morning at households, offices, shops and industrial area to celebrate the Diwali. Citizens rushed to market areas to purchase pooja related items.

Many purchased domestic items, flats, electronic goods and gold and silver jewelleries to mark this muhurt.

Attractive discounts and gifts were offered on electronics, electrical, furniture, mobile and clothes. The market witnessed the turnover of crores of rupees yesterday.