Graduate constituency: Number of voters to be declined?

Nashik: Considering lukewarm response to voter registration drive for graduate constituency, number of voters likely to be declined.

Only 21,581 voters registered their names in the district in last 29 days. Only 9 days are left for registration.

Following the directives by Supreme Court, administration has to conduct to register voters for the graduate constituency again.

Accordingly, names of voters are being registered for Nashik graduate constituency. It has been started from October 1, but graduates are neglecting this.

With this the administration is in difficulty. 9,683 voters have been registered in the district from October 1 to 20.

Thereafter 19,557 voters registered their names by October 27. Only 21,000 voters have been registered in Nashik district so far.

The Central Election Commission has shown its disappointment over this.

Considering this, the election department had conducted a special drive on October 22 and 23, but it received the lukewarm response.

Political parties are worried over this. Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahmednagar and Nandurbar districts fall in the Nashik graduate constituency.

The attention of all activists is towards civic elections for local bodies. As a result there is doubt over response to the voter registration drive for the graduate constituency.