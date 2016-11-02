Bhagur Municipal Council election: Stalwarts enter the fray

Deolali Camp: Five candidates filed 10 nominations for the post of town council chief, whereas 98 candidates filed 120 nominations for the 17 posts of corporators.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on November 2 and situation will be clear following November 11 which is the date of withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Anita Karanjkar and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Meena Adke filed their nominations for the post of town council chief.

Shiv Sena is contesting all 17 seats and filed optional nominations too. The rally of Shiv Sena candiates was organised.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Baban Gholap, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Yogesh Gholap, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste, deputy district chief Nivrutti Jadhav, Jagannath Agale, Sudhakar Badgujar, Shivaji Chumbhale, Ashok Satbhai and others were present, whereas BJP’s Eknath Shete, district general secretary Sachin Thakre, taluka chief Tanaji Karanjkar, cantonment board corporator Bhagwan Katariya, city chief Kailas Gaikwad, Jeevan Gaikwad were present during filing of the nomination of Shobha Bhagwat and Meena Adke.

The wife of former corporator Chetan Bagde Pooja Bagde also filed her nomination for the post of the town council chief as independent.

Wardwise nominations

Ward no. 1: (A) – Swati Zute, Usha Wagh, Shashikala Suryawanshi, Kavita Jadhav. (B) – Shantaram Shete, Farid Shaikh, Bhausaheb Gaikwad, Sumit Chavan, Yusuf Khan, Pratap Gaikwad, Mohammad Ansari.

Ward no. 2: (A) – Suvarna Pagare, Swati Zute, Seema Sonawane, Pournima Meshram, Smita Ubale, Shashikala Suryawanshi, Ashwini Salwe.

(B) – Prasad Adke, Prakash Karanjkar, Vijay Karanjkar, Vishal Balkavde, Ambadas Adke, Anand Sonawane, Bharati Salwe.

Ward no. 3: (A) – Sunil Jadhav, Sangram Karanjkar, Uttam Aher, Madan Gaikwad, Vijay Karanjkar, Vishal Balkavde. (B) – Smita Ganore, Jayashri Deshmukh, Satyabhamabai Mojad, Sulbha Deshmukh.

Ward no. 4: (A) – Madhukar Kapse, Suresh Walzade, Kishore Kundariya, Sandip Gore, Yogesh Lakariya, Sudesh Walzade, Sachin Durgude, Tukaram Kundariya, Chetan Bagde.

(B) – Mohini Walzade, Surekha Mohite, Deepali Walzade, Shakuntala Kundariya, Varsha Pandare, Lata Indarke, Prajkta Bagade.

Ward no. 5: (A) – Priyanka Pawar, Sangita Pimple, Suman More, Shilpa Jadhav. (B) – Yunus Shaikh, Mohan Karanjkar, Santosh Ohol, Somnath Deshmukh, Chetan Balkavde.

Ward no. 6: (A) – Manisha Kasture, Prerna Balkavde, Shobha Bhagwat. (B) – Deepak Balkavde, Duttatray Kunwar, Satish Shirsath, Ambadas Kasture, Santosh Kasture, Sagar Jadhav, Chetan Bagde, Vilas Pingal.

Ward no. 7: (A) – Rekha Balkavde, Kavita Yadav, Meena Adke, Shradha Shirsath. (B) – Sanjay Shinde, Santosh Ambekar, Vilas Kulkarni, Vilas Pingal, Vinayak Kale, Dineshkumar Khade, Pandurang Ambekar, Shrikant Sonawane.

Ward no. 8: (A) – Ajay Lot, Raghunath Salwe, Gautam Pagare, Vinod Lot, Kailas Suryawanshi, Bhaskar Salwe.

(B) – Pratibha Ghumre, Anita Dhage, Ashwini Mofre, Sujata Shirsath, Poonam Karanjkar. (C) – Kavita Karanjkar, Vimal Kasar, Premlata Rajguru, Arati Kasar.