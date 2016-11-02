Sale of kerosene deregulated

Nashik: The state government has deregularised sale of kerosene to have parallel system for kerosene in the market.

Licence holder, fair shop owners, private shops and establishments can supply, distribute, buy and sell the kerosene, mentioned state government’s Food and Civil Supplies department.

Government has provided the subsidised kerosene for ration card holders, especially below poverty level and antodaya ration card holders, but as per new rule government has decided not to give kerosene to those who have LPG connection.

Government received complaints that kerosene licence holders and fair shop owners get very meagre commission.

Though single cylinder holders are in need of the kerosene, government stopped to supply the kerosene to them.

Government has made it mandatory to have two cylinders. As other consumers-citizens are not receiving the kerosene they face difficulties. Disappointment being expressed against government for this.

Considering this government has decided to bring equality in the kerosene distribution and make it available in open market.

It amended Maharashtra Kerosene Dealers Licencing Order, 1966. Accordingly, it deregularised free-sale kerosene supply, distribution, purchase and sell.

Free sell kerosene wholesale sellers, kerosene licence holders, fair shop owners, private persons do not require the licence for supply, distribution, purchase and sell of the kerosene, clarified the government.