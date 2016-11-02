Setu Kendra inaugurated at Girnare village

Nashik: The Setu office in Girnare (tal. Nashik) village has been restarted again after last many months.

It was inaugurated by former Social Welfare Minister Baban Gholap and MLA Yogesh Gholap. Chief of Saint Nivruttinath trust Tryambakrao Gaikwad presided over the programme.

MLA Yogesh Gholap informed that various government certificates will be issued for farmers, workers and students. Bus stand and police station will be formed at Girnar village soon.

Sarpanch Daulat Nimbekar, deputy sarpanch Milind Thete, Agriculture Produce Market Committee’s Dilip Thete, former chairperson Hiraman Khoskar, circle officer Madhav Kokate, talathi Dagunana Thete, Shashikant Thete, taluka sangh’s Nivrutti Ghule and other villagers were present.

Deputy District Collector (admin) Dr. Shashikant Mangrule, tehsilar Dr. Rajashri Ahirrao, tehsildar (admin) Kakade, Chetan Sonje and Shirole provided their cooperation for restarting the Setu office. Pundlikrao Thete made the introductory speech, whereas Dnyaneshwar Kasbe proposed the vote of thanks.