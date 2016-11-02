Reading culture will get encouragement: Vanadhipati

Satpur: There is a need to take at every level to encourage a reading culture, stated Vanadhipati Vinayakdada Patil.

The Diwali magazine ‘Nashik Darshan’, which is published by Nashik journalists association was released by the prominent personalities. Vanadhipati Vinayakdada Patil presided over the programme.

NMC standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh, Gurumauli ashram director Madhavanand Maharaj, his colleagues Shivanand Maharaj, Vikasanand Maharaj, Ramesh Shewale, Shiv Sena youth leader Deepak Maule, Janvikas Foundation director Balasaheb Jadhav, Bankar Maharaj, young leader Ravindra Deore and builder Kishore Nikam were present as the chief guests.

Vinayakdada Patil praised the Diwali magazine. He also praised the social work done by Saleem Shaikh. Saleem Shaikh also praised the Diwali magazine.

Rekha Pokharkar compered the programme. Editor of Diwali magazine Bhimrao Erande welcomed the guests. Dnyaneshwar Andhle proposed the vote of thanks. Sagar Sanap, Ashok Sonawane, Anil Gosavi, Mahesh Erande and Dnyaneshwar Andhle took sincere efforts for success of the programme.

Prominent personalities from various sectors and senior citizens were also present for the programme.