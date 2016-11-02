Police take action against illegal firecracker sellers

Nashik: Following the order by senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad cases have been filed against six firecracker sellers in New Nashik for selling firecrackers on the road without any safety measures and licence. Police seized firecracker stock of Rs. 17,535 from them.

Police seized firecrackers of Rs. 2,520 from suspect Khushal Shantaram Jadhav (20, resident of Upendranagar, Cidco) who was selling the firecrackers without licence on Maniknagar vegetable market road in New Nashik.

They seized the firecrackers of Rs. 2,443 from Nimbaji Tukaram Avhad (53) who was selling the firecrackers at Peerbaba Chowk.

The firecrackers of Rs. 3,456 were seized from Dhiraj Gautam Singh (25) who was selling the firecrackers at Kargil Chowk, whereas the firecrackers worth Rs. 2,246 were seized from Kailas Rajendra Zodge (21) who was selling them at Mhada Colony in Chinchole Shivar.

Police seized the firecrackers of Rs. 2,590 from Mukund Rambhau Kadam (36) for selling the firecrackers at Rana Pratap Chowk, whereas the firecrackers worth Rs. 4,280 were seized from Arjun Dada Shinde who was selling the firecrackers at Dutt Nagar in Shiv Chowk.

The police also booked two firecracker sellers under section 286 of Indian Penal Code.