Municipal Council election: 1247 nominations received

Nashik: Total 1247 nominations were filed for civic elections for six Municipal Councils in the district.

Out of these, 1150 nominations were filed for the posts of corporators and 97 nominations were filed for the posts of town council chief.

The election process has been started as per election schedule. Saturday (Oct. 29) was last day to file nominations and affidavits. There were technical difficulties while filing the nominations online.

As a result, candidates could not file the nominations in the beginning. Taking note of the complaints about this, State Election Commission agreed to file the nominations offline.

The highest number of candidates have filed their nominations from Manmad and Satana Municipal Councils. 276 candidates filed their nominations for the posts of corporator in Satana, whereas 22 candidates filed their nominations for the post of town council chief.

291 candidates filed their nominations for the posts of corporators in Manmad, whereas 18 candidates filed their nominations for the posts of town council chief.

Lowest number of nominations were received in Nandgaon. 12 candidates filed their nominations for the post of town council chief, whereas 92 nominations were filed for the posts of corporator.