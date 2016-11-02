FA students shine once again

NASHIK: The District Sports Office of Nashik organized a division level interschool swimming competition at Nashik.

The aquatic champions of Fravashi Academy bagged numerous positions and medals thus bringing laurels to school and family.

In this competition, students Varad Kuwar, Vinayak Kuwar, Vedant Deore, Ranveer Bhosale, Manasi Kshotriya, Aditi Patil, Tanvi Deshmukh proved their merit in various styles and qualified for state level.

The management and the staff wished them success at the state level too.