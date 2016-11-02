Dy Municipal Commissioner Gotise, others felicitated

Nashik: Deputy Municipal Commissioner Duttatray Gotise and other 15 officials and employees were felicitated at Mayor’s cell in Rajiv Gandhi morning for their retirement.

Gotise joined Nashik Road Deolali town council as clerk in 1976. He retired from the service after 38 years.

Umesh Joshi, Ramesh Shewale, Ashok Bodhare, Raosaheb Gaikwad, Ramesh Jejurkar, Narayan Panchbhaiyye, Leelabai Shelar, Mangala Aher, Rajiyabi Saiyyad, Suresh Jadhav, Vimal Shinde, Bababai Bhong, Kamal Khimsuriya, Balu Jagzap and Gauri Walmik were also retired. Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga felicitated all of them and accorded farewell to them.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, city engineer Sunil Khune, health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pagar, Rohidas Dorkulkar, Rohidas Bahiram, Haribhau Phadol and others were also present.