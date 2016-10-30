Fire in cracker market: Four injured, 150 stalls gutted

AURANGABAD : Four persons suffered minor injures, while more than 150 stalls and 40 vehicles were yesterday gutted when a major blaze swept through a firecrackers market here in Central Maharashtra, police officials said.

The blaze started at around 11.45 am in the market set up on the occasion of Diwali at Zilla Parishad Ground in Aurangpura area of the city. Makeshift firecracker stalls are erected on the ground during Diwali every year.

Over 150 cracker stalls went up in flames, while 40 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, parked in and around the ground were also gutted, they said.

Police and Fire Brigade sources said four people sustained minor injuries.

More than half a dozen fire engines accompanied with water tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by around 1 pm.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but prima facie it appears a short circuit led to the incident, a Fire Brigade official said.

Smokes laden with harmful chemicals billowed from the market and enveloped the area. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Aurangabad Chandrakant Khaire demanded an enquiry into the incident and said he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give compensation to the shopkeepers.

Some shopkeepers alleged that the blaze spread due to non-availability of fire tenders and fire brigade staff at the spot when the incident occurred.

Commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Omprakash Bakoria told reporters that the fire department had conducted a fire audit on Friday. “But if anybody is found guilty, strict action would be taken,” he said.