Action against illegal firecracker stalls to be taken

Nashik: On the backdrop of the fire to firecracker stalls in Aurangabad yesterday, it has become clear in a probe that barring 18 stalls, remaining 175 stalls in the city are illegal. After realizing this serious matter, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna yesterday ordered the administration to seal all illegal stalls and put the stall holders into black list.

As a result, action will be taken against all the illegal stalls today. Two days back, the fire brigade department had given its report to the city police. It mentioned that most stall holders had erected their stalls illegally. In spite of this, police did not take any action. On this backdrop, a massive fire broke out in the firecracker market at Aurangabad yesterday causing losses worth crores of rupees.

Nashik Municipal Corporation and the city police woke up after this. During the probe, NMC yesterday found that 175 stalls had been erected illegally. The situation was similar withg the stalls that have been erected on private places.

Taking a serious note of this, the Municipal Commissioner ordered the administration to seal these illegal stalls and put the stall holders into black list. City Police, which had neglected this, has now made it clear that it’ll take a joint action against the illegal stalls. With this it is now clear that action will be taken against the illegal stalls.