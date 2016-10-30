APMC directors scared of police probe

Nashik: The local court extended the police custody of three APMC employees by three days yesterday after they were produced in the court. They were arrested for misappropriation of the amount of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee employees. As anti-corruption bureau got some important information from them, the directors who are involved in this are now terrified.

The names of the employees whose police custody has been extended are personal assistant of the speaker Vijay Nikam, cashier Ravindra Jain and clerk Digambar Chikhale. Following the clarification by the public prosecutor, the court extended the term of their police custody by three days.

On Tuesday, the anti-corruption bureau had conducted a raid on the vehicle in which some employees were carrying the amount of Rs. 58 lakh meant to be given to the APMC employees as bonus and dearness allowance. They withdrew this amount through a cheque after taking signs of the employees forcibly. The ACB sleuths arrested the three employees in connection with this and seized the amount of Rs. 58 lakh from them.

The ACB sleuths took important documents, electronic evidences from APMC office and CCTV camera footage in the area. They got a visual of employees taking away the cash amount. The main office of the APMC has been sealed for inspection. APMC secretary Arun Kale was probed.

ACB is getting important information thro- ugh interrogation of the three employees, informed the credible sources. As involvement of many directors of the APMC and district bank is likely to come to fore, they are scared.