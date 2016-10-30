Licence is compulsory for businessmen

Nashik : After abolition of octroi, which was main revenue source of Nashik Municipal Corporation, state government had scrapped Local Body Tax partially. As a result financial condition of NMC has become critical. Goods and Services Tax will be enforced now. While searching for new revenue sources, NMC has started to collect revenue after making NMC licence compulsory for all businesses in the city. The proposal about this will be tabled before General Body Meeting soon.

In the last five years, NMC has had a tough time raising revenue. As octroi was privatised before 2012, NMC was earning revenue on a large scale. Thereafter state government had decided to abolish octroi and enforced LBT. Following demand by trader associations it scrapped the LBT partially. Central government has decided to enforce the GST by scrapping all the taxes. It will be enforced in the entire country from April next. All Municipal Corporations will get subsidy from state and central government. They have to wait for the grant to do development works. Municipal Corporations have to increase their revenue sources.

On this backdrop NMC administration has taken support of sections 313 and 386 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Under this sections, it is mandatory for all businesses and shopkeepers in the jurisdiction of NMC to get licence from NMC. Annual fee is charged for this. In this way, Meera-Bhyandar Municipal Corporation as well as some Municipal Corporations are recovering a licence fee through computer system. They are getting crores of rupees of revenue through this. In this way, NMC is taking steps to make licence compulsory and earn the revenue through this.

Nashik city has large number industries, businesses and shops. LBT department has figures about this. NMC will get huge revenue, if it makes it compulsory for them to have licence.

The financial condition of NMC is critical today. Development works had not taken place in first year due to spillover. The octroi was abolished after 1-2 years. As a result, there was a brake to NMC revenue after enforcement of the LBT. Corporators had not got their fund. Considering rising expenditure on establishment, there was brake to the development works. As NMC had done additional works during Simhastha Kumbh Mela, it had to spend huge money. On this backdrop, it is getting less revenue from property, water tax, various taxes, permission for construction and other permissions.

As a result, there will be limitations for development works. Considering this, administration is emphasising to increase revenue sources. In a nearest period, NMC licence will be made compulsory for all businessmen, industries and shops in the city and administration is taking steps from that angle.