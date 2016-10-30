Clerk caught red handed taking bribe

Nashik: Junior clerk Motiram Tejwani, working at Kadva canal engineer’s office, Nashik division was caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs. 1,000.

The complainant who is working as a peon in the same office asked for an income certificate for educational purpose of his daughter. He filed an application with the executive engineer’s office on Tuesday. He met junior clerk Tejwani on October 26 and requested him to give him the certificate.

Tejwani demanded the bribe of Rs. 1,000 for this. The complainant then complained about this with anti-corruption bureau. Under guidance of SP Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, sleuth of ACB laid a trap in the office and caught Tejwani red handed while accepting the bribe.