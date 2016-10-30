Repair national highway no. 3 within six weeks: HC

Nashik: Nashik-Mumbai national highway is in bad state due to potholes at various places. Nashik Citizens Forum has filed a public interest litigation in Mumbai High Court against this. Hearing over it has begun. Taking note of this petition, the High Court gave a period of six weeks for the contractor for repair and maintenance of the highway and ordered National Highway Authority to provide its attention to this.

The Nashik Citizens’ Forum had filed the PIL in the Mumbai High Court in 2015 regarding repair and maintenance of Nashik-Mumbai highway no 3. The Forum had made the HC aware with the potholes at various places on the highway. During first hearing, the HC fined the contractor for improper repair and maintenance of the highway.

During the hearing on October 18, the HC asked the contractors to remove paver blocks he used to repair the potholes and asked him to repair them permanently. It also gave him the period of six weeks for its proper repairing and maintenance.

The HC instructed the contractor to make arrangement of lavatory for passengers at a distance of every 40 km. The report about repair and maintenance of the highway has to be presented in the HC within six weeks.

Adv. Pradip Thorat is working for Nashik Citizens’ Forum and he is getting cooperation from former chairman of the organisation Jitubhai Thakkar.

The Forum is working since last ten years for disciplined city and its all-round development. The above mentioned PIL is a part of this. The Forum has brought many concepts into a reality and gave its support for development of the city.

Chairman Sunil Bhaibhang and his colleagues through the Forum are committed for development of the city. They are taking efforts to implement development of tourism, beautification of crematorium, cleanliness of the city, parking problem, traffic signal, voter awareness campaign and best corporator award.