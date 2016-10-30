Nashik: “Good leaders have vision and inspire others to help them turn vision into reality. Great leaders have vision, share vision, and inspire others to create their own. Integrity is doing the right thing when nobody’s watching, doing as you say you would do,” expressed Management guru and Industrial kirtankar Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Garudzep Pratishthan had organised a special Leadership Awareness Program at SDTronics. Abhay Brahme, MD, Sdtronics welcomed Dr. Bhanose and in his opening speech said that, “The growth and development of people is the highest calling of leadership”. Sangeeta Bramhe compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.