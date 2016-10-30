Demand for aid to flood affected: Proposal about illegal residences sent to govt

Nashik : Following the heavy downpour on August 2 and 3 in Nashik city and its surrounding areas, Godavari and Nandini (Nasardi) rivers were flooded. Hundreds of people suffered losses worth crores of rupees. Financial aid was given to most residences as per government norm, but as residences in flood line are earmarked as illegal, residences here have been deprived of the aid. Proposal to give financial aid to them was sent by district administration to the government.

Following the flooding in August, many residences had collapsed. There was major loss of livestock too. The administration did panchanamas of many flood hit areas immediately and sent the proposal to provide aid.

Some slum dwellers received the aid, but government refused to give aid for those whose residences have been registered as ‘undeclared’ in government record. Flood affected who are living in flood line area in rural parts of the district did not get any aid.

MLA Devyani Pharande demanded the Chief Minister to provide aid to all flood affected. A memorandum was also given to the secretary (aid and rehabilitation) Malini Shankar. If these proposal gets approval, the flood affected in flood line will also receive the aid.

Residents from Malharkhan, Mangalwadi, Ramwadi, Rahulnagar, Agartakali, Bhilati, Bharatnagar and Shivajiwadi slum areas will get the aid.