Powerdeal Company workers stage token strike

New Nashik : The workers from Powerdeal Company staged a token strike opposite deputy labour commissioner’s office to get outstanding salaries of last five months and Diwali bonus.

Conflict between Company management and workers is going on regular basis and company was shut for many days due to this. Last year there was compromise and Company resumed its work on November 11, 2015, but salaries were not given to the workers since last five months.

As management did not give salaries and Diwali bonus, workers had to stage the strike. Workers urged deputy labour commissioner G D Dabhade to take decision about this immediately and meeting about this was also conducted.