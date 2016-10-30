Alliance govt cheated people: MLA Avhad

Nashik: As BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government cheated farmers and common people, they are disappointed with it. There is a feeling of insecurity in various communities. There is an opportunity to teach a lesson to these communal parties in upcoming civic elections for ZP and Municipal Council. Make united efforts to get elected all candidates of Nationalist Congress Party, urged district in-charge of the party MLA Jitendra Avhad.

The separate meetings of main leaders, activists and office bearers from Yeola, Nandgaon, Manmad, Satana, Sinnar and Bhagur Municipal Council areas were organised at Rashtrawadi Bhavan. MLA Avhad was speaking that time. He took interviews of the aspirants to assess them.

Avhad stated that Modi government which came to power with assurance to reduce inflation within 100 days failed to control the inflation despite it completed two years. It is completely failed, he alleged.

District chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar, chairman of Kadva sugar factory Shriram Shete, city chief Ranjan Thakre, MLA Narhari Zirwal, MLA Deepika Chavan, former MLA Sanjay Chavan, senior leader Adv. Bhagirath Shinde, Duttatray Patil, Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, other office bearers and activists were present in large numbers.

The forms for those aspirants who are interested in contesting election from the party will be made available from November 2, between 11 pm to 4 pm at Rashtrawadi Bhavan, Mumbai Naka, Nashik.