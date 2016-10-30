Bar Assocn resolves to take over parking lot

Nashik: Vehicles are parked in the parking lot in the district court campus in undisciplined manner. Scuffles can break out in future due to this. Considering this Bar Association in its annual general meeting passed a resolution to take the parking lot into its possession.

The AGM of the Bar Association was held in hall of old office of the district bank. Bar Association chairman Adv. Nitin Thakre, vice chairman Adv. Balasaheb Aadke, Adv. Jalinder Tadge, Adv. Hemant Gaikwad and Adv. Mangala Shejwal were present on the dais.

As Bar Association got two-and-half acres of land, a proposal to felicitate those office bearers who had taken efforts for this was passed. Various subjects were also discussed in the meeting. The subjects which were included on the agenda at last moment were discussed and approved.

Members, office bearers of the Bar Association and other lawyers were present for the meeting.