Supporters of prisoners create nuisance at district court

Nashik: As police did not allow the supporters to meet the prisoners they created a nuisance in the district court campus. Cases have been registered against seven persons for breach of prohibitory orders preventing the gathering of more than five people.

The names of the suspects are Viraj Kiran Kale (28, resident of Ashoka Marg, Bodhale Nagar), Jitendra Bhagwan Kale (24, resident of Ghankar lane), Ajiynkya Prakash Ghule (19, resident of Malharkhan), Abhimanyu Anil Rokde (28, resident of Dwarka), Rohit Vasant Kochange (25, resident of Jail Road), Sunny Suresh Avhad (20, resident of Makhmalabad Naka) and Akash Raju Ahire (24, resident of Malharkhan).

This incident took place after police had brought members of some criminal gangs and externees to produce them in the district court. When they were seated in a police vehicle, the suspect supporters insisted to meet them. As police prevented them, the relatives as well as supporters indulged in nuisance. As police remained firm on their stand, considering past experience, confusion was prevailed there. This incident took place in the parking slot for police vehicles. Offences have been registered in Sarkarwada police station and PSI S Shringare is investigating further into the matter.