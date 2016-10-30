‘Ayurved Dindi’ organised in the city

Nashik : An ‘Ayurved Dindi’ was organised by Nashik NIMA branch to mark Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhantrayodashi) in the city as per directives by Prime Minister’s Office and Ayush department.

The Dindi began from entrance of Bhonsala Military College. Demonstrations of Granth Dindi, Vriksha Dindi and Yoga were shown. Women participants wore a green coloured saree, whereas males wore white clothes. Children dressed as God Dhanwantari and sage Charak seated in a decorated chariot. Students and doctors from Ayurved College also participated in the Dindi.

The Dindi reached Dongre Vastigruh via College Road. It culminated there after worshipping of God Dhanwantari. Ayurved Seva Sangh, Indiranagar Ayurved Mandal, Harit Vishwa family, Trimbakeshwar Seva Shibir, Green Revolution, Ayurved Colleges, Ayurved Mahasammelan, Ayurved Vyaspeeth and various ayurved organisations took part in the Dindi.