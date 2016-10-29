Dhantrayodashi celebrated with zeal

Nashik: The medical fraternity in the city worshipped lord Dhanwantari, whereas farmers and common people worshipped foodgrains to celebrate Dhantrayodashi with zeal, yesterday.

People purchased gold, silver jewellery and vessels to mark the muhurt. Citizens rushed to market areas to buy various items. As per tradition, wealth was worshipped in the evening.

The foodgrains were worshipped in rural area. Sacks of foodgrain were garlanded. Women worshipped the image of Goddess Laxmi and wealth in the traditional way.

As God Dhanwantari was born on Dhantrayodashi, medical practitioners worshipped it on this day.

Various programmes were organised to mark the day.

Doctors and vaidyas worshipped God Dhanwantari. Gold dealers in the city witnessed rush of women buying gold and silver jewellery till late in the night. Many purchased electronics items, motorcycles and four-wheelers. People also purchased vessels.

Meanwhile, ayurved hospital, run by Ayurved Seva Sangh and Ayurved College organised a procession to mark jayanti of God Dhanwantari. Patient check-up, street play and lecture on prevention and control of diabetes were organised.

Dr. Dnyaneshwar Thorat, Ayurved Seva Sangh president Sharad Pathak, vice president Dr. Ramesh Bhat, secretary Dr. Abhay Kulkarni and others were present.