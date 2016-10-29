NMC issues notices to 84 illegal shrines

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation has started the process to remove 84 illegal shrines, out of the total 316 illegal shrines which were found in the city during the survey.

Notices have been issued to these 84 illegal shrines. These shrines will be removed under police security after 15 days.

Following directives by the Supreme Court, High Court and state government, NMC administration has started the process to remove illegal shrines in the city.

In the first phase, 84 illegal shrines which are along roads will be removed. 14 illegal shrines from Nashik east division, 17 from Nashik west division, 10 from Satpur division, 4 from New Nashik division, 25 from Panchavati division and 14 from Nashik Road division are among these 84 illegal shrines which will be removed.

The copies of the notice were stuck on these illegal shrines by the anti-encroachment department last Friday and Saturday to complete the process of panchanama.

A period of 15 days is given to the concerned to remove the shrines voluntarily. Thereafter NMC and police will jointly remove the shrines, but NMC has not declared the date yet.