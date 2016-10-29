Gold below 30k on poor demand on Dhanteras

MUMBAI: Gold failed to sparkle on the auspicious ‘Dhanteras’ and falling further to quote below 30k at the domestic bullion market here on Friday due to poor offtake by stockists and local buyers amid not so supportive global cues. The yellow metal witnessed some token buying though failed to take-off widely on the Dhanteras day’ which considered ‘

The yellow metal witnessed some token buying though failed to take-off widely on the Dhanteras day’ which considered ‘auspicious’ by Hindus. In contrast, silver recovered marginally following mild offtake by consuming industries.

In contrast, silver recovered marginally following mild offtake by consuming industries.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) moved down by Rs 65 to finish at Rs 29,995 per 10 grams, from Thursday’s close of Rs 30,060.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also fell by a similar margin to end at Rs 30,145 per 10 grams compared to Rs 30,210 earlier. However, silver (.999 fineness) edged up by Rs 10 to finish at Rs 43,100 per kg compared to Thursday’s level of Rs 43,090. On

On Global front, gold steadied after a week of lacklustre trading as the market awaits a possible steer on US interest rates from US third-quarter GDP data expected later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,266.42 an ounce in early European trade, while US gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,267.10.

In other precious metals, silver was flat at $17.60 an ounce and platinum gained 0.5 percent to $967.60.