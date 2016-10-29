Municipal Council elections: 19 nominations filed

Nashik : As many as 19 nominations have been filed so far for the Municipal elections which are slated to take place in the district. 16 nominations have been received for the posts of corporators, whereas three for the post of town council chairperson. As today is last day to file the nominations,

16 nominations have been received for the posts of corporators, whereas three for the post of town council chairperson. As today is last day to file the nominations,

As today is last day to file the nominations, large number of nominations are likely to be filed, said the district administration.

The State Election Commission has declared the civic election programme for 212 town councils, Nagar Panchayats and town council chiefs. Elections for 147 town councils in 25 districts and elections for 18 Nagar Panchayats and town council chiefs in 147 town councils will take place on November 27 in

Elections for 147 town councils in 25 districts and elections for 18 Nagar Panchayats and town council chiefs in 147 town councils will take place on November 27 in first phase. Today (Oct. 29) is the last day to file the nominations for these.

The elections for Manmad, Sinnar, Yeola, Bhagur, Nandgaon and Satana in Nashik district will be held on November 27. Two nominations were filed at Manmad, whereas five nominations were filed for the post of town council chief at Satana. Five nominations were filed for the posts of corporators at Sinnar Municipal Council and 1 nomination was filed for the post of town council chief.

Two nominations were filed at Manmad, whereas five nominations were filed for the post of town council chief at Satana. Five nominations were filed for the posts of corporators at Sinnar Municipal Council and 1 nomination was filed for the post of town council chief.

Five nominations were filed for the posts of corporators at Sinnar Municipal Council and 1 nomination was filed for the post of town council chief.

Election for 17 seats is taking place at Bhagur, whereas election for 21 seats is taking place at Satana.

Election for 28 seats is taking place at Sinnar and election for 24 seats is taking place at Yeola.

Election for 17 seats at Nandgaon and for 31 seats at Manmad is taking place.

Though there is local holiday on 29 November in some districts due to Diwali, accept the nominations, instructed the state Election Commission to all the concerned District Collectors. District Collectors have been given powers as per government decision on Jan 16,

District Collectors have been given powers as per government decision on Jan 16, 1958 to declare local holiday.

Considering provision in paragraph no. 5 in this decision, local holidays are not considered as public holidays under rule 2 (B-1) as part of the election rule. Though there is

Though there is local holiday on October 29, accept the nominations, a release issued by the state Election Commission has instructed.

Mandatory to file nomination online

It is mandatory for candidates to file nominations online for the Municipal Council, but as there was technical fault in server on first day, many candidates could not file their nominations. The Election Commission had removed this fault within a few hours.

During video conferencing which was held with State Election Commissioner, returning officials raised this point and proposed to allow to file the nominations offline as earlier, but the Commissioner refused it and clarified that nominations will be accepted only through online method.