Seminar by ESIC held

Satpur : The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation organised a seminar to give information about its various schemes to workers.

Joint ESIC director R J Bachhav, social security officer G B Khairnar and Sudip Bajpayee were present for the seminar which was organised at Pelicans Automotive and Promotional Products Pvt. Ltd.

Managing director of the company Prashant Kandekar, technical director Chetan Acharya, manager Sandip Mane, Nitin Jodh, Prasad Lahamge and Ravikiran More were also present.

While giving information about various schemes by the government, Bachhav presented a report in detail with figures of those workers who took benefit of the schemes.

Khairnar informed about the services and facilities being provided through the ESIC. Bajpayee informed about workers in Nashik division and urged that everyone should take benefit of the ESIC after registration in large numbers.

Prashant Kandekar welcomed the guests, whereas Ravikiran More proposed the vote of thanks.