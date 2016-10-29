Cong-NCP Front’s Balkavde files nomination

Deolali Camp/Lahvit : Congress-Nationalist Congress Front candidate Prerna Balkavde has filed her nomination for the post of town council chief of Bhagur Municipal Council. So far one nomination each for the post of town council chief and corporator post have been received.

The procession of daughter-in-law of district chief of NCP youth wing and former council chief Gorakhnath Balkavde, Prerna Balkavde was taken out from her residence.

District NCP chief Ravindra Pagar, Cong district chief Rajaram Pangavhane, in-charge Balwant Godse, Adv. Gorakhnath Balkavde, Digambar Gite, Dr. Bharati Pawar, Arjun Tile and others were present.

After filing the nomination, Prerna Balkavde stated, “I am contesting the election to make all-round development of Bhagur town.” She also filed nomination for the post of corporator.