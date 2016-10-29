Press EPF Trust election: ISP’s Jundre gets highest votes

Nashik Road : National Kamgar Panel won all seats in prestigious election for EPF Trust. Indian Security Press’ Dnyaneshwar Jundre received highest votes in the country to win the election.

The election process under 9 units and headquarter in Delhi under Press Federation was held on Wednesday.

Workers from ISP, CNP, Devas, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and other units exercised their votes. Total 95% workers exercised their voting right.

The candidates of National Kamgar Panel were in a leading position since start of counting of votes.

Dnyaneshwar Jundre (ISP, Nashik Road 4469), Sunil Ahire (CNP, 4405), Navratna (Devas 4450), Sameer Sharma (Kolkata 3950) and D Suresh (Hyderabad 3885) won by majority votes.

The candidates of National Aapla Panel at Nashik Road Suresh Borade (1169) and Satish Nikam (1000) were defeated.

After declaration of the result, candidates of National Kamgar Panel burst crackers opposite Indian Security Press and to welcome both winning candidates.

Leaders and activists of the Panel in large numbers were present. Secretary Jagdish Godse, Madhav Lahange, Dr. Chandrakant Hingmire, Irfan Shaikh, Anil Kaiche, Shailesh Deshmukh, Macchindra Magar, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad and other workers were also present.

This election got special significance on the backdrop of Press Welfare Committee election which slated to take place in December.