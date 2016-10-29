No kerosene if beneficiaries fail to link aadhaar card

Nashik : The state Food and Civil Supplies Ministry has decided to cancel permanently the kerosene quota of those beneficiaries who fail to link their aadhaar card number before January 31, 2017, informed District Supply Officer Sarita Narke.

Government had earlier asked fair price shop owners to not supply foodgrains to the beneficiaries without linking their aadhaar card numbers. Besides this, mobile number of

Besides this, mobile number of family chief or any member of the family is essential. It is mandatory that eligible beneficiaries should provide their aadhaar card number till October 30, 2016. Uphold the kerosene quota till January 31, 2017 of those beneficiaries who do not provide their aadhaar card numbers and mobile phone numbers in a given period.

If they fail to provide their aadhaar number in this period, their quota will be lapsed.

Those beneficiaries who will provide their aadhaar numbers after November 1 and before January 31, 2017, will be eligible for subsidised kerosene.

After February, 2017, the beneficiaries will not be eligible for the kerosene until they submit their aadhaar card and mobile phone numbers.

They will not be given the kerosene, it has been made it clear. Those poor who are in extreme need of the kerosene, should give attention to aadhaar linking.