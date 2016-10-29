Pawan Pawar shifted to central prison

Nashik Road : Corporator Pawan Pawar who has a criminal background was arrested by police 15 days back. Police found revolver, live cartridges, two swords and one jambiya while checking his residence.

As Pawar got injured during the scuffle that broke out with police personnel, he was undergoing the treatment at the district civil hospital. After improvement of his health, he was arrested on Monday.

When he was produced in the court, it remanded him to three days police custody. He was produced again on

Thursday after end of his term, the court gave him a judicial custody. Thereafter Pawar was shifted to the central prison.