Exhibition of handcrafts begins at central prison

Nashik Road: The exhibition-cum-sale of the goods prepared by inmates in central prison was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and superintendent of prison Ramesh Kamble at the entrance of the prison.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal on the occasion said that the quality of the goods prepared by the inmates is definitely good and praised the inmates.

Dr. Singal, DCP Shrikant Dhivre and ACP Mohan Thakur paid a visit to Sane Guruji cell in the prison and worshipped him.

The inmates presented various cultural programmes and won the hearts of those who were present.

Training is given to the inmates and various items are prepared by them. These inmates can stand on their own feet after end of their jail term.

Wooden chair and other wooden items, sky lantern, mat, towel, bedsheet, purse, phenyl, detergent, vermicompost, soaps and bakery products are available for sell in this exhibition. This exhibition is opened till November 1 for all.

Senior prison official Vaibhav Aage, Kailas Bhavar, Pramod Wagh and other officials were also present.