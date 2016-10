NASHIK : An assembly was held in the Pre-Primary section of Fravashi Academy to felicitate the prize winners of the fancy dress competition of LKG.

The programme started with a recitation of shloka and with the small but motivating speech of the supervisor of the section Neha Meghrajani.

She encouraged and appreciated all the children, who had taken part in the fancy dress competition and gave the prizes and certificates to winners. The programme ended with the national anthem.