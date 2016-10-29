Probe ordered into land cheating case

New Nashik : Add’l district magistrate Ramdas Khedkar has ordered a probe into a land cheating case. Former corporator Tanaji Phadol from Ambad and his accomplices cheated Shantaram Phadol in a land deal.

Shantaram Tukaram Phadol is project-affected farmer from Ambad. His land was acquired for Ambad industrial area. Following declaration by government to give PAP land to the project affected, the then corporator Tanaji Phadol with use of his political clout prepared false documents and grabbed the land. He also got a job in a large scale industry.

When the concerned went against this in court, the court ordered him to file a cheating case against Tanaji Phadol.

Accordingly the offence under section 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Ambad police station in 2012, but Tanaji Phadol and his family members harassed Shantaram Phadol and his family members.

Frustrated by this Shantaram Phadol staged agitation to get justice. Taking note of this, additional district magistrate Ramdas Khedkar ordered a probe into the case and asked to send report about this.

Letter regarding this was sent to the Police Commissioner, Nashik, Municipal Commissioner, anti-corruption bureau, Nashik, regional officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and tehsildar, Nashik.

Ambad police has reportedly started the probe into the case.