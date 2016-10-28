Firecracker stalls running without fire dept permission

Nashik: The High Court while hearing a public interest litigation regarding incidences of explosions due to negligence of provisions in Explosives Act, has issued some directives to the Home Department. Despite this, firecracker stalls are running in Nashik city without any ‘no objection certificate’ from NMC’s fire brigade department. This has put Nashik Municipal Corporation and city police in the dock.

Despite this, firecracker stalls are running in Nashik city without any ‘no objection certificate’ from NMC’s fire brigade department. This has put Nashik Municipal Corporation and city police in the dock.

The Mumbai High Court had ordered all Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take special precaution while issuing permission to firecracker stalls. Considering firecracker explosions due to negligence, it had asked the government to follow some conditions and rules in The Explosive Act, 1884 while giving permission for firecracker stalls.

Considering firecracker explosions due to negligence, it had asked the government to follow some conditions and rules in The Explosive Act, 1884 while giving permission for firecracker stalls.

Some of the conditions state that there should be 3-metre distance between two firecracker stalls, stalls should not face each other and bulbs for lighting should fixed and not left hanging in the stalls. NMC had completed

NMC had completed auction of the firecracker stalls at various places in the city recently with imposition of these rules and conditions.

The same had also been conveyed to owners of private lands regarding stalls there. Despite this, concerned firecracker sellers did not follow the rules and conditions while erecting their stalls at NMC places and private lands.

This shocking fact came to light when the fire brigade department inspected the stalls in the city.

The report about this was given to Municipal Commissioner, yesterday. Though fire brigade has not given NOC to a single stall, they are running freely. As a result, NMC and city police are in the dock.