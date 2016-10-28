Police conduct raids at spa, massage parlour

Nashik: The city crime branch unit I, II and III in a joint operation conducted raids at a spa, ayurvedic massage parlour and beauty parlor.

They took total 15 women into their custody for their involvement in flesh trade happening at these locations.

According to Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, the crime branch personnel took action against Glow Up spa at Trimurti Chowk, ayurvedic massage parlour near Prasad mangal karyalaya circle on Gangapur Road and Shubhangi beauty parlour in Pandit Colony on Wednesday night.

The police sent a bogus customer to check the reality and took action thereafter.

They also arrested a person for providing assistance for these activities and two customers as well.

Action under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was taken against six accused, whereas 12 victim women have been kept at Vatsalya remand home for women.

DCP Duttatray Karale, ACP Sachin Gore, police inspector Deshmukh, Vispute, other officials and personnel took part in this operation.