Water as per demand, this time

Nashik: The district administration which did strict water planning last year due to drought condition, has approved water reservation this time as per demand of various departments. It also became clear that meeting to decide water reservation can not be conducted under the District Guardian Minister due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for Municipal Council elections. Accordingly, the District Collector conducted the meeting to decide water reservation and fixed it. Following signature by the District Guardian Minister, the water reservation will be fixed, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

The meeting to decide the water reservation was conducted under the District Collector. The meeting was cancelled on Tuesday as departments failed to present a report in detail. Discussions in detail were held over

Discussions in detail were held over divisionwise demand in the meeting that took place on Wednesday. Water was given to everyone as per their demand due to good monsoon.

Last year, 125 MCFt water was reserved for Sinnar. This time it has been proposed to give 200 MCFt water. A demand has been made to provide 800 MCFt water from

A demand has been made to provide 800 MCFt water from Girna river for Malegaon Municipal Corporation. In addition, it has also been proposed to reserve 250 MCFt water for 56-villages water supply scheme.

ZP has been asked to present a proposal about this after a study, informed the District Collector. 4-5 villages demanded water from Palkhed scheme. Additional water has been demanded from Bhoi river and Chankapur dam.

Final decision over this will be taken soon. The District Collector agreed to provide additional water, if it is required. Considering demand and use of water by every department, reservation has been fixed for them.

The final proposal about this will be sent to the District Collector and this will be finalised after his signature, District Collector Radhakrishnan B informed further. He expressed possibility of slight changes in it.

4,300 MCFt water to NMC

4,300 MCFt water has been reserved for Nashik Municipal Corporation for current year. Out of this, 3,900 MCFt water has been reserved in Gangapur dam, whereas 400 MCFt water has been reserved in Darna dam. Last year, only 3,500 MCFt water was reserved for NMC.

No water for Jayakwadi this time

There was good rain everywhere this year. There is more than 85% water stock in Jayakwadi dam.

As per The Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) if there is more than 65% water stock, there is no need to discharge water from the dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.

Considering this water will not be discharged from the dams in Nashik, clarified the District Collector.