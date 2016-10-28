Botanical garden construction work gets momentum

Nashik : The work to construct the botanical garden at the foothills of Pandav Leni through the concept of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and in association with Tata Trust has got momentum. Mayor Ashok Murtadak and standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh inspected and reviewed it.

This botanical garden is being constructed on around 210 acres of land by Nashik Municipal Corporation and forest department.

The height of the entrance will be 25 feet. Trees will be planted here without any harm to earlier ones.

Electronic fencing is being constructed and its height is 12 feet. Various medicinal plants as well as decorative trees will be planted in the garden.

Arrangement of various artistic sculptors and entertainment will be made for the citizens who will come here along with their families.

Considering the hilly terrain, separate tracks will be constructed for jogging and cycling, whereas elephant museum, light sound and music system will be set up for children.

An agreement has been signed between Tata Trust and NMC for this purpose. NMC will not require to spend a single rupee for this.

This project is one of the projects which is close to Raj Thackeray’s heart. As the concerned land is in possession of the forest department, much time passed in acquiring it.

The work of the project was stalled due to some technical difficulties thereafter, but this has got momentum now.

Mayor Murtadak and standing committee chairperson Shaikh inspected the garden area and understood the difficulties in construction work. They also issued some instructions.