Approval to tender process

Deolali did not received any substantial fund from the central government since then, but with efforts by MP Godse, Deolali is witnessing acche din and is progressing to a smart city.

The proposal of Rs. 150 crore for underground sewage was sent to the central government in 2012, but it was not getting the fund for this. MP Godse paid visits to principal directorate, southern command, director general Delhi, defence ministry and finance ministry to press for availability of the fund.

CEO Vilas Pawar followed up the matter 14 times and took all necessary permissions for 64-km distance in first phase. He also got approval of the fund of Rs. 63 crore in last year’s budget. The fund was transferred to administration three months back.

The tender process for this project which will be completed in three stages has been completed and it was approved in the meeting of the cantonment board.

The meeting was presided over by Brigadier Pradip Kaul. Vice president Baburao Mojad, corporator Dinkar Adhav, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya, Kaveri Kasar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Asha Godse, Meena Karanjkar, army appointed members Brigadier S M Sundubarekar, Major Piyush Jain, Colonel Kamlesh Chavan, Colonel N Bhakar and CEO Pawar were present for the meeting.