Nashik fully equipped for Cerebral Angiography: Dr Shripal Shah

NASHIK: The only Interventional Neurologist in North Maharashtra, Dr Shripal Shah, who has been performing various neurointerventional procedures in Nashik successfully for the past two years, is convinced that Nashik is now fully equipped for Cerebral Angiography, which is employed to treat acute paralysis, as all the major hospitals with neurology departments have the Specialized Cath Labs and support systems in place for such intervention.

Speaking to the media for the first time, Dr Shah explained that Interventional Neurology is a medical super speciality in which a neurologist trained in the field of vascular neurology and interventions performs minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic endovascular procedures for cerebrovascular disorders under radiological guidance.

It is somewhat similar to treatment carried out in the heart by cardiologists, such as angioplasty and stenting.

He said the special Cath Lab is a must for Cerebral Angiography or Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), which is a minimally invasive medical test that uses X-rays and a non iodine-containing contrast material to produce pictures of blood vessels in the brain.

The images are then electronically manipulated so that the overlying bone of the skull, normally obscuring the vessels, is removed from the image, resulting in the remaining vessels being seen clearly.

In Cerebral Angiography, a thin plastic tube called a Catheter is inserted into the femoral artery in the thigh through a small incision in the skin, often as small as 2 mm in length, and using x-ray guidance, navigated to the affected blood vessel in the brain being examined, he explained further.

Elaborating on the benefits of interventional neurology, Dr Shah said that many cerebrovascular disorders can be treated without open brain surgery, with fewer complications, better outcome and shorter hospital stay.

Acute stroke patients can be treated even many hours after the stroke and diseases which could not be treated in the past can also be treated.

Dr Shah is one of very few neurologists in India who are formally trained in performing these skillful diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and it is on account of this expertise that he has been invited to an international conference in Singapore to present a paper on “Stenting in the arteries of the brain to prevent stroke recurrence”.