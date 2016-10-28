‘Mind should get developed through education’

Nashik: To resolve any issue that is irksome, only intelligene is not eough. Sympathy, experience and other qualities in the personality are also helpful for this. Considering this, it is the job of education to develop minds which are capable of searching for answers after understanding a subject. It needs to happen, stated advisor of Tata Sons H N Srinivas. He was speaking during

He was speaking during conclusion of World Peace Conference. The World Peace Conference which was jointly organised by The International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) in collaboration with Gokhale Education Society to celebrate the 71st Foundation Day of the United Nations, the 151st birth anniversary of Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale (mentor of Mahatma Gandhi), inauguration of twenty-five months of centenary celebration of G E Society, and 81st birthday of Dr. M S Gosavi at SMRK, BKAK College concluded in presence of various prominent personalities. Citing examples from management and human resources development sector, Srinivas clarified how one get a key to

Citing examples from management and human resources development sector, Srinivas clarified how one get a key to resolve problems. If there is any conflict, many options are available to resolve it. Sayings by everyone is true, but the problems can be resolved peacefully through discussions and dialogue, Srinivas also stated and mentioned that every component in society is in need of peace. The thinking capacity or brain capacity of everyone is different, he cited

The thinking capacity or brain capacity of everyone is different, he cited through some examples. Secretary of Gokhale Education Society and state chancellor of IAEWP

As education will be fruitful through adoption of love, character and culture, these three will be used at all spheres in education process, said Dr. Gosavi.

The executive officer of Universal Group Prashant Khambaswadkar explained the proper meaning of the peace through his speech with support of mythological stories. Former Vice Chancellor of Amravati university

Earlier, Conference secretary and Principal Dr. Dipti Deshpande expressed her opinion on this three-day Conference and thanked all the colleagues.

Dr. Seema Bhaduri presented report of the Conference. US-based engineer Thomas Matthews, Principal Dr. Dhanesh Kalal, Sushil Choursiya and a student from US expressed their views representational form. HPT College Principal Prof. V N Suryawanshi proposed the vote of thanks.

Dr. Vijay Gosavi, G T Panse, Shailesh Gosavi, Kalpesh Gosavi, Vice Principal Sadhana Deshmukh, Dr. Kavita Patil, other Professors and non-teaching staff were also present.