Be ready for GST: Adv Nankani

Satpur: The central government is firm on implementation of Goods and Services Tax from next financial year in the entire country and preparations for this are going on in full swing, stated former president of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners Association Adv. J D Nankani.

He was speaking in a workshop, jointly organised by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Sales Tax Practitioners Association of Maharashtra, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners Association and Tax Practitioners Association of Nashik at Nasiklub. Senior vice president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha, chairman of tax committee of MACCIA Satish Boob, president of Sales Tax Practitioners Association of Maharashtra Dr. Shashank Dhond, president of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners Association Chirag Parekh and president of Tax Practitioners Association of Nashik Anil Chavan were present on dais.

Adv. Nankani said further that following constitutional amendment government has decided to implement the GST. If anybody wants to give suggestion about this, he/she should contact the Finance Minister directly, he urged.

Vice president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha informed that workshops and seminars have been organised through MACCIA in the entire state to create awareness among tax payers. If provision to pay buyers tax is made in GST, it will be easier, he suggested. Dr. Shashank Dhond, Chirag Parekh and Anil Chavan also expressed their views.

Adv. Anil Wakharia in this day-long workshop explained principal concept of the GST and other terms in detail. CA Pranav Kapadia provided his guidance about input Tax Credit, Input Service Distributor and Transitional Provisions.

Adv. Pradip Kshatriya provided his guidance over interstate supply, place of supply, import, export, whereas CA Surate gave his guidance about registration, tax payment, returns and releases.

Adv. Deepak Bapat and Adv. Nikita Badheka presided over all the sessions. Chairman of tax committee of MACCIA Satish Boob welcomed all. Hemangi Dandekar compered the programme, whereas Ashok Pagariya proposed the vote of thanks.

Executive body members of MACCIA Bhavesh Manek, Kalpesh Loya, Anju Singal, Dilip Phadol, Sonal Dagde, Sunita Phalgune, Suresh Bothra, Pradip Kondre, Pramod Puranik and secretary Chandrakant Dixit were also present.