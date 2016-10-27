Diwali begins with Vasubaras

Nashik: The Diwali festival begins with Vasubaras, marking the first day of the festival. As cows and calves have immense significance in Indian culture, they are worshipped on this day. Many mandals made arrangement of cows and calves.

Diwali festival is celebrated from Ashwin Wadya Dwadashi to Kartik Shudh Dvitiya. Women in large numbers gathered at cattle sheds to worship cows and calves. Considering

Considering importance of this festival, women worshipped them in traditional way in the evening. They offered puran poli to them.

Cows and calves were worshipped at Gurugangeshwar Vedmandir ashram, Krishi Go Seva Trust in Tapovan and Nandini Goshala on ‘Goraj Muhurt’.

They were also worshipped at Panjarapol in Panchavati and Balaji temple.