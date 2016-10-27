Two independent corporators join NCP

Old Nashik: Two independent women corporators from Nashik east division joined Nationalist Congress Party, yesterday.

They joined the party in presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and regional president Sunil Tatkare.

Independent corporator of ward no. 54 Rashida Shaikh and another independent corporator of ward no. 28 Shabana Pathan entered NCP at its office in Mumbai. Activists from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Yuva Shakti also joined the party.

Senior leader Jayant Patil, Hemant Takle, Nashik district chief Ravindra Pagar, MLC Jayant Jadhav, city chief Ranjan Thakre, Arjun Tile, Nivrutti Aringale and others were also present.